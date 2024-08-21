BTIG Research Upgrades CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) to Buy

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.27% from the company’s previous close.

CDNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CareDx in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James downgraded CareDx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of CareDx from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

CDNA stock opened at $32.45 on Monday. CareDx has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $34.84. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in CareDx by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter worth about $1,455,000.

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

