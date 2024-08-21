Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Trading 5.5% Higher

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.94 and last traded at $17.91. Approximately 256,773 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 206,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.98.

Several brokerages have commented on CLMT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -254.86 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.44.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Calumet Specialty Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 4.3% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 20,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC raised its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 11,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 12,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 50,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 54,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. 34.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

