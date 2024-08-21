Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $81.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 93.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Glj Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.73 price target on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.37.

Get Cameco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cameco

Cameco Price Performance

CCJ opened at $41.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.15 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.81 and a 200-day moving average of $46.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cameco has a 12-month low of $34.95 and a 12-month high of $56.24.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.00 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cameco will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cameco in the 2nd quarter valued at $542,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Cameco by 78.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Cameco by 53.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 17,536 shares during the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 14.3% in the second quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 6,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,915,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,622,000 after purchasing an additional 176,183 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cameco

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.