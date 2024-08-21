Canada Nickel (CVE:CNC) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CVE:CNC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.01 and last traded at C$1.01. 63,882 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 252,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.03.

Canada Nickel Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of C$183.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.32.

About Canada Nickel

(Get Free Report)

Canada Nickel Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, discovery, and development of nickel sulphide assets. It also develops zero-carbon production of nickel, cobalt, and iron. Its flagship project is the Crawford Nickel project located in northern Ontario, Canada. It serves electric vehicle, green energy, and stainless steel markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Nickel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Nickel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.