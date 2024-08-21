Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.64 million, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.29. Canadian Solar has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CSIQ shares. Glj Research boosted their price objective on Canadian Solar from $9.10 to $12.28 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com lowered Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Canadian Solar from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Canadian Solar from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.03.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

