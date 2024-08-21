Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Zevra Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZVRA)

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Zevra Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now expects that the company will earn ($1.61) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.68). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zevra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.57) per share.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Zevra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 181.76% and a negative return on equity of 82.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Zevra Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zevra Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Zevra Therapeutics Price Performance

Zevra Therapeutics stock opened at $7.59 on Monday. Zevra Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $8.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average is $5.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $317.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.97.

Insider Activity at Zevra Therapeutics

In related news, Director John B. Bode purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $58,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 22,000 shares of company stock worth $140,340. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zevra Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Zevra Therapeutics by 555.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $64,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Zevra Therapeutics by 15.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 151.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zevra Therapeutics Company Profile

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

