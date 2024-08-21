Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS)

Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

ALMS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Alumis in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Alumis in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Alumis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Alumis in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alumis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Alumis Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Alumis

ALMS stock opened at $13.00 on Monday. Alumis has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $13.53.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alumis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,376,000. Towerview LLC purchased a new stake in Alumis in the second quarter valued at $4,123,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alumis in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,229,000. Yu Fan purchased a new position in shares of Alumis during the 2nd quarter worth $10,502,000. Finally, SR One Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alumis during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,067,000.

About Alumis

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

