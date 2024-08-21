Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on NeuroPace, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NPCE)

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of NeuroPace in a report released on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.08) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.14). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for NeuroPace’s current full-year earnings is ($1.14) per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NeuroPace from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NeuroPace from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NPCE stock opened at $7.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. NeuroPace has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $18.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.28 million, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day moving average is $10.69.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. NeuroPace had a negative net margin of 45.61% and a negative return on equity of 173.62%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeuroPace

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of NeuroPace by 50.0% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeuroPace in the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of NeuroPace by 56.1% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. It also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

