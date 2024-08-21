Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $33.51

Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.51 and last traded at $33.43, with a volume of 127066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.32.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Trading of Capital Group Core Equity ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 28.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,892,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,729 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,913,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,467,000 after purchasing an additional 883,726 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 3,316,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,348,000 after purchasing an additional 103,049 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,474,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,803,000 after purchasing an additional 270,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 43.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,210,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,288,000 after buying an additional 670,052 shares during the period.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

