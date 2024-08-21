Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $155,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,203,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,192 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,105,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,555,758,000 after buying an additional 98,106 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,212,930,000 after buying an additional 10,393,926 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,217,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,092,000 after buying an additional 383,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 557.5% in the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,316,000 after buying an additional 3,018,626 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $514.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,768,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,107,592. The business’s 50 day moving average is $502.41 and its 200 day moving average is $483.23. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $519.40. The stock has a market cap of $466.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

