Cardano (ADA) Trading 10.1% Higher Over Last Week

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Cardano has a market cap of $13.28 billion and $367.65 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000601 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,639.17 or 0.04294723 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00038324 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00006980 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00011680 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00012564 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00007766 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 37,143,587,994 coins and its circulating supply is 35,949,988,097 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

