Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJTFree Report) – Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Cargojet in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.63. The consensus estimate for Cargojet’s current full-year earnings is $5.08 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Cargojet’s FY2024 earnings at $4.78 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CJT. Scotiabank downgraded Cargojet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Cargojet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$132.00 to C$154.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Cargojet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$182.00 to C$189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$159.55.

Cargojet Stock Up 0.4 %

Cargojet stock opened at C$124.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$129.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$119.88. Cargojet has a 1-year low of C$76.50 and a 1-year high of C$143.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Ajay Kumar Virmani sold 7,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.60, for a total transaction of C$1,057,623.29. In related news, Senior Officer Ajay Kumar Virmani sold 7,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.60, for a total value of C$1,057,623.29. Also, Director Arlene Dickinson sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.00, for a total value of C$156,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 11,372 shares of company stock valued at $1,540,886 in the last three months. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cargojet Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Cargojet’s payout ratio is 53.85%.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

