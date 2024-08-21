Carlisle Companies Incorporated to Post FY2024 Earnings of $20.59 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Carlisle Companies in a report released on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $20.59 for the year. The consensus estimate for Carlisle Companies’ current full-year earnings is $20.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q2 2025 earnings at $6.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.94 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.31 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $21.25 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $24.18 EPS.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 31.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.18 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CSL. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.00.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $402.40 on Monday. Carlisle Companies has a 1 year low of $235.79 and a 1 year high of $443.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $410.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total transaction of $255,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,037.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total value of $9,130,976.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,760.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total value of $255,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,037.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth $3,174,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 68,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1,074.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 152,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,490,000 after purchasing an additional 139,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 887.3% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 13,891 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after buying an additional 12,484 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

