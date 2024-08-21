Carnegie Investment Counsel Buys 3,616 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 432,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,940,000 after buying an additional 15,328 shares during the period. Wealth Forward LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Forward LLC now owns 172,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,582,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 35,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Solitude Financial Services increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 298,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,027,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.41. 37,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,642. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.28. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $53.32 and a 1-year high of $70.06.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

