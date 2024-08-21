Carnegie Investment Counsel Cuts Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Carnegie Investment Counsel decreased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,822 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on COP. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.65.

NYSE COP traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.70. 829,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,677,783. The firm has a market cap of $128.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.19. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $102.27 and a 12-month high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at $49,288,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

