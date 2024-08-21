Carnegie Investment Counsel Decreases Holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Carnegie Investment Counsel reduced its stake in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UI. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Ubiquiti by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 4.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Ubiquiti Stock Down 0.2 %

UI stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,671. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.00 and a 1-year high of $189.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.29 and a 200 day moving average of $135.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 1.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UI shares. Barclays increased their target price on Ubiquiti from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.