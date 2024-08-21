Carnegie Investment Counsel Decreases Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Carnegie Investment Counsel trimmed its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,487 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 31,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 28.3% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 462 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $162,305.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,838.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ TROW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.52. 193,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,188. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $122.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.01). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TROW has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price (down from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.67.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

