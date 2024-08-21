Carnegie Investment Counsel Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Carnegie Investment Counsel lessened its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 10,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

DVY traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $130.25. 206,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,441. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $131.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.53.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.9304 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

