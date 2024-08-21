Carnegie Investment Counsel Purchases 188 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded up $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.68. 302,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,256,212. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $104.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.60 and a 200-day moving average of $87.74.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at $563,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.08.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

