Carnegie Investment Counsel Reduces Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Carnegie Investment Counsel decreased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,880 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,777,000 after buying an additional 49,740 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 14.1% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,885,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,596,000 after purchasing an additional 187,726 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Dominion Energy by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $708,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.64.

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.61. The stock had a trading volume of 429,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,559,864. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $57.60.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 137.63%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

