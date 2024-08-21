Carnegie Investment Counsel Sells 16 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Carnegie Investment Counsel trimmed its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop National Bank increased its position in shares of ASML by 1.0% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in ASML by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its stake in ASML by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in ASML by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.8% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $14.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $940.47. 255,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,259. The company has a market capitalization of $371.10 billion, a PE ratio of 48.01, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $563.99 and a 12-month high of $1,110.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $969.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $955.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $1.8732 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.50%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASML. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,147.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

