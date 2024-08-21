Carnegie Investment Counsel Sells 32,651 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Carnegie Investment Counsel cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 88.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,651 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,089,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,808,000 after buying an additional 85,434 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,080,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,911,000 after purchasing an additional 95,632 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,938,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,618,000 after buying an additional 1,617,687 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,600,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,872,000 after buying an additional 378,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,757,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,913,000 after acquiring an additional 78,737 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.31. 317,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,211. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.36 and a 200 day moving average of $94.97. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $69.78 and a 1 year high of $105.74.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

