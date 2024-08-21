Carnegie Investment Counsel Sells 823 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Carnegie Investment Counsel lessened its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $907,000. AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,735,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,683,000 after purchasing an additional 429,936 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 5,832,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,468,000 after purchasing an additional 62,595 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 174,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,663,000 after purchasing an additional 16,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,686,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.21. 845,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,127,107. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.37. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $77.20. The firm has a market cap of $95.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.61.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

