CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Short Interest Down 6.9% in July

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 202,600 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the July 15th total of 217,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 240,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company's stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of CASI Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,429 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Howland Capital Management LLC owned 0.30% of CASI Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 22.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CASI stock opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.46. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $8.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

