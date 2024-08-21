Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Trading 6.5% Higher

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.59 and last traded at $30.35. 1,525,115 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 1,727,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on SAVA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Rodman & Renshaw reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Cassava Sciences Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -14.38 and a beta of -0.57.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.57. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Cassava Sciences by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Cassava Sciences by 9.3% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 146.7% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Stories

