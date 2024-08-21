Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $28.46

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.46 and last traded at $28.46, with a volume of 373537 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $768.85 million, a P/E ratio of -24.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 9.02 and a current ratio of 9.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.31.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $87.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 12.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Castle Biosciences news, COO Kristen M. Oelschlager sold 12,989 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $299,526.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 132,836 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,198.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Kristen M. Oelschlager sold 12,989 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $299,526.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 132,836 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,198.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank Stokes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $257,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,823 shares in the company, valued at $792,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,033 shares of company stock worth $883,633. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Castle Biosciences

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,585,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,219,000 after acquiring an additional 103,503 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,494,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,096,000 after acquiring an additional 32,695 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 130.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 210,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 119,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,232,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Castle Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.