C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) Insider Purchases £78,000 in Stock

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Free Report) insider Feargal O’Rourke acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 156 ($2.03) per share, with a total value of £78,000 ($101,351.35).

C&C Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON CCR opened at GBX 154.40 ($2.01) on Wednesday. C&C Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 129.60 ($1.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 178.20 ($2.32). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 157.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 577.91. The company has a market cap of £593.33 million, a PE ratio of -617.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Get C&C Group alerts:

C&C Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of €0.04 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This is a positive change from C&C Group’s previous dividend of $0.02. C&C Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,000.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.40) target price on shares of C&C Group in a report on Monday, June 10th.

View Our Latest Research Report on CCR

C&C Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for C&C Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&C Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.