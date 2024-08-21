Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Raises Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,294,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,471,687,000 after purchasing an additional 778,297 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $6,016,878,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,422,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,894,729,000 after purchasing an additional 150,812 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,338,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,629,757,000 after purchasing an additional 695,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,170,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,389,329,000 after purchasing an additional 154,426 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.71.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of JPM traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,202,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,154,462. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $135.19 and a 12-month high of $217.56. The stock has a market cap of $616.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.39 and its 200 day moving average is $196.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

