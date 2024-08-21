Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Up 5.4%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.41 and last traded at $14.40. Approximately 212,175 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,435,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.66.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CENX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Century Aluminum from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Century Aluminum from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.17.

In related news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 60,000 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $972,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,265.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,470,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,946 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $1,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

