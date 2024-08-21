Century Financial Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (OTCMKTS:CYFL)

Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.

Century Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CYFL stock traded up $1.00 on Wednesday, reaching $33.00. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.04 and a 200-day moving average of $29.83. Century Financial has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

About Century Financial

Century Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust that provides a range of financial and trust services. The company's primary deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides residential mortgages; home equity, auto, specialty item, debt consolidation, construction, business term, and agri-business loans; small business Loans; real estate financing; lines of credit; letters of credit; and government loan guaranty programs.

