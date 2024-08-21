Century Financial Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (OTCMKTS:CYFL)

Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.
Century Financial Stock Performance
Shares of CYFL stock traded up $1.00 on Wednesday, reaching $33.00. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.04 and a 200-day moving average of $29.83. Century Financial has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $33.00.
About Century Financial
