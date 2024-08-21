Chardan Capital Lowers Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX) Price Target to $15.00

Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Chardan Capital from $17.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 354.55% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on MGX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Metagenomi in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Metagenomi from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Metagenomi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resolute Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metagenomi during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Metagenomi in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,894,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Metagenomi during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,407,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Metagenomi during the 1st quarter worth about $8,205,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Metagenomi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,165,000.
Metagenomi, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.
