Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Trading Down 0.6%

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.64 and last traded at $10.64. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 6,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.34.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chartwell is in the business of serving and caring for Canada’s seniors, committed to its vision of Making People’s Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent living through to assisted living and long term care.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.