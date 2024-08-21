Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Trading Down 0.6%

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.64 and last traded at $10.64. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 6,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.34.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile
Chartwell is in the business of serving and caring for Canada’s seniors, committed to its vision of Making People’s Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent living through to assisted living and long term care.
See Also
