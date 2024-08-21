Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Cuts Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Humana worth $24,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 9.2% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in Humana by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 2,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Humana by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Humana by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Humana by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $358.58. The company had a trading volume of 231,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,875. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $298.61 and a 12-month high of $530.54.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $332.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Humana from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.35.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

