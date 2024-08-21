Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,809 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $53,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DE. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $443.00 price target (up previously from $439.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.90.

DE traded up $4.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $377.50. 570,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,540,859. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $367.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $380.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $340.20 and a 1-year high of $423.35. The company has a market cap of $104.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.20 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

