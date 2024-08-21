Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $14,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 34,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,003,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $282.97. 54,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,273. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $198.88 and a 52-week high of $286.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $318.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $304.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WTW

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.