Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Decreases Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,181 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $11,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 41,712.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 52,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after purchasing an additional 52,140 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,045,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock traded up $2.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $578.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,492. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $530.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $474.82. The firm has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 130.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.76. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $361.16 and a fifty-two week high of $593.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $540.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.01 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.49, for a total value of $3,603,062.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,236,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.99, for a total transaction of $2,891,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,736.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.49, for a total transaction of $3,603,062.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $43,236,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,325 shares of company stock valued at $8,173,368. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $529.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective (up from $560.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.31.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Featured Stories

