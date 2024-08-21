Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $13.05 Million Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95,399 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $13,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 262.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 842.4% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on KEYS. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.30.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 12.6 %

Keysight Technologies stock traded up $17.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,499,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,103. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.95. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $162.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 15.70%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,071.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,928.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.