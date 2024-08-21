Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $29.02 Million Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 624,554 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 16,323 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of General Motors worth $29,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.5% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 75.5% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,114 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 1.7% during the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 380,637 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in General Motors by 3.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,011 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Nomura Securities raised shares of General Motors to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

General Motors Stock Performance

GM stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,491,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,696,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $53.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.43. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $50.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.93.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.39. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $47.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

General Motors declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 25,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,102,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,872 shares in the company, valued at $11,551,173.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $27,219,693.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,093,242.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,102,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 261,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,551,173.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,152,621 shares of company stock valued at $51,818,111 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

