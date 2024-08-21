Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $29.79 Million Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,114 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of Hilton Worldwide worth $29,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 60.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 7.1% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 321,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,185,000 after acquiring an additional 31,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HLT shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.22.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 1.5 %

HLT traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.55. The company had a trading volume of 377,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,366. The company has a market capitalization of $53.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $214.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.03. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.00 and a 52 week high of $229.03.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Melanie Healey bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $199.65 per share, with a total value of $399,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,371.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

