Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $32.33 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 316,391 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,331 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $32,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 419.1% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,659.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,659.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Price Performance

Shares of 3M stock traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $129.80. 1,697,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,290,170. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $71.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $129.87.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. 3M had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 112.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.01%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

