Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $40.92 Million Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of Trane Technologies worth $40,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TT stock traded up $3.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $351.00. 263,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,255. The company has a market cap of $79.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $334.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $184.02 and a 52 week high of $353.44.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 33.97%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.90%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TT. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.29.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,669,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,243 shares of company stock valued at $14,216,550 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

