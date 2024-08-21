Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Lowers Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,753 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $37,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,246 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,667,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $476,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FDX traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $290.40. 230,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,842,790. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $224.69 and a 1 year high of $313.84.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.04%.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total value of $34,711.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 930 shares in the company, valued at $278,293.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at $17,634,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $9,882,355. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FDX. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on FedEx from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on FedEx from $340.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $327.00 price target (up previously from $303.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

