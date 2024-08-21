Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Lowers Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,464 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Zimmer Biomet worth $12,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 16.6% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% during the first quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 9,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZBH. UBS Group lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.11.

Shares of ZBH stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $111.86. 256,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,480,138. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.88. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $133.90. The stock has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

