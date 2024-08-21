Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Makes New $26.02 Million Investment in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 151,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,018,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of GE Vernova as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at about $526,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth about $1,206,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth about $1,624,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth about $289,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.50 price objective for the company. Daiwa America upgraded GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded GE Vernova from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.83.

GE Vernova Trading Down 0.1 %

GEV stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,929,106. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.06. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $190.80.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

