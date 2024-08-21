Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Reduces Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 114,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $12,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,103,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 117,734 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after buying an additional 40,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 335.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 28,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $3,748,504.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,729,065.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PHM traded up $4.34 on Wednesday, reaching $129.08. The company had a trading volume of 831,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.80 and a 1 year high of $135.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.98 and a 200-day moving average of $114.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.61.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.56. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PHM shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PulteGroup from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.14.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

