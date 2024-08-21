Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Builders FirstSource worth $9,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Baird R W upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (down previously from $205.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.47.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of BLDR stock traded up $3.69 on Wednesday, hitting $167.84. 487,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,883. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.24 and a fifty-two week high of $214.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.31 and a 200 day moving average of $172.46.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $4,610,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,650,775.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $4,610,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,650,775.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,794,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,937,807 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

