Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 1,118 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 86,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $13,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,431.3% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 36,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 35,181 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 473.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,269,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,979 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,229,000 after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $28,617.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,645,755.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTWO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

TTWO traded up $4.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.30. The stock had a trading volume of 984,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.77. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $130.34 and a one year high of $171.59. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.84.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.