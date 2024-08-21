Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 1,264 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $10,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 340.9% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 275.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARE shares. Wedbush lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $151.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their target price for the company from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.22.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

NYSE ARE traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $114.65. 214,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,513. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.73 and a fifty-two week high of $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.76.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($2.09). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $766.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 485.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $631,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,005,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,281,374.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

