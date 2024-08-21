Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 1,272 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of Seagate Technology worth $11,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 143,049 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,212,000 after acquiring an additional 58,300 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 68.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 17,564 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 258,033 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $24,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 210.8% during the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 29,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 19,773 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 25,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total transaction of $2,435,350.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,974,694.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 25,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total value of $2,435,350.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,974,694.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total transaction of $592,740.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,378.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,547 shares of company stock valued at $7,084,361. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $119.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.94.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

STX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.60. The company had a trading volume of 503,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,611. The stock has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of -80.84 and a beta of 1.02. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $62.43 and a 12-month high of $113.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.64.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.29. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -217.05%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

