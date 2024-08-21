Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 15,977 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 633,482 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 15,977 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Starbucks worth $49,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vima LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.21.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,176,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,019,073. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $107.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,327.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,790 shares of company stock valued at $865,514. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

